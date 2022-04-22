Cardiff v Ospreys (Sat)

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Toby Booth hopes Alun Wyn Jones will play in Ospreys' four remaining games this season

URC: Cardiff v Ospreys Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 23 April Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand

Alun Wyn Jones will become the first player to make 250 Ospreys appearances when they face Cardiff on Saturday.

Jones, 36, will play for the first time since Wales' Six Nations defeat to Italy in March, lining up alongside Adam Beard in the second row.

Josh Navidi leads Cardiff in their first Arms Park league encounter with Ospreys since 2013.

Rey Lee-Lo and Theo Cabango are among those recalled by Cardiff following last weekend's defeat at Saracens.

Samoa international Lee-Lo starts in the centre, while Cabango replaces the injured Aled Summerhill on the wing.

Corey Domachowski is another injury absentee following the entertaining 40-33 Saracens loss, with Rhys Carré and Dmitri Arhip recalled in the front row and fit-again James Ratti returning at number eight.

"We're all really excited about the opportunity that presents itself on Saturday and are looking forward to getting back in front of our home fans," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"The boys are desperate to give themselves and everyone associated with the club something to be proud of and we go into the game on the back of a much-improved performance against Saracens.

"There's no doubt that the Ospreys will present a significant challenge, they are a quality team with a formidable pack and some very good backs. They will be coming here targeting a win.

"But we can only concentrate on ourselves and make sure we do everything in our power to produce the required level of performance."

Scrum-half Rhys Webb captains Ospreys, with Gareth Anscombe at fly-half and Keelan Giles starting on the wing after agreeing a new contract this week.

Jones' return means there are six Welsh internationals in the Ospreys pack as the Swansea-based team visit Cardiff's home having often played them 'next door' at Principality Stadium on Judgement Days since 2013.

"We are still in with a shout for the Welsh Shield and that starts with Cardiff," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"Derbies are often about doing what you want to execute and the change in competition for the Saracens game probably helped them.

"We know they are at home and they will want to bounce back, will be looking for a result, and they have a good performance against Saracens to base their preparation on.

"It is going to be an arm-wrestle and that is how derbies often are. It's about how you hold your nerve, deal with pressure and how you deliver the game, you want to deliver."

Cardiff: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Max Llewellyn, Theo Cabango; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carré, Liam Belcher, Dmitri Arhip, Seb Davies, Rory Thornton, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Josh Navidi (capt), James Ratti.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Brad Thyer, Dillon Lewis, Matthew Screech, James Botham, Lloyd Williams, Jarrod Evans, Matthew Morgan

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Alex Cuthbert, Michael Collins, Owen Watkin, Keelan Giles; Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Webb (capt); Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Tomas Francis. Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Will Griffiths, Jac Morgan, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Sam Parry. Nicky Smith, Tom Botha, Rhys Davies, Ethan Roots, Reuben Morgan-Williams.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones, Jason Bessant (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)