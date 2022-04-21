Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Adams scored seven tries at the 2019 World Cup, the most by any player at the tournament

Cardiff Rugby wing Josh Adams has signed a new contract, extending his stay at the Arms Park for an undisclosed period of time.

The 26-year-old has scored 13 tries in 25 appearances since joining the Welsh region from Worcester in 2019.

The British and Irish Lions wing will return next season after being ruled out for the rest of this campaign.

"There is absolutely no doubt about Josh's ability on the pitch," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"He is one of the best wings in the world and has proved it consistently on the highest stage."

Adams played four of Wales' five 2022 Six Nations games, scoring tries in the games against England and Italy.

After signing the new deal, Adams said: "I came through the Six Nations and was really looking forward to having a run of games in blue and black, and helping the boys as much as possible.

"It was disappointing to pick up the injury but I'm very happy here at the Arms Park and I was more than happy to sign a new contract.

"I am sure next season, we can take some big strides forward and on a personal level I am just looking forward to getting out on the Arms Park, in front of our home crowd on a regular basis."

Fellow Wales internationals Seb Davies and Rhys Carre have also signed contract extensions with the United Rugby Championship region.

International teammates Liam Williams, Taulupe Faletau and Thomas Young are also set to arrive at the region ahead of next season.