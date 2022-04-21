Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luatua has made a quick recovery after dislocating his wrist in March

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 22 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Steven Luatua makes his first start for Bristol since March as the team host Gloucester in the Premiership's West country derby.

Winger Toby Fricker, lock Ed Holmes and full-back Luke Morahan are among the team's six changes from their last league match.

Gloucester name an unchanged starting 15 from the team that beat Northampton in the European Challenge Cup.

Seventh-placed Gloucester are still pushing for a top-four finish.

Bristol have lost their past four Premiership matches and sit 10th in the league having also exited the European Champions Cup last week following defeat by Sale.

Gloucester sit seven points behind fourth-placed Exeter but have a game in hand over the Chiefs and are still awaiting the outcome of the postponement of their fixture with Worcester and a potential points allocation.

The Cherry and Whites have however only won one of their past five league games.

Luatua dislocated his wrist in the Premiership defeat by Harlequins on 23 March, but featured as a replacement in Bristol's two recent European matches against Sale.

Fricker, meanwhile, has recovered from a chest injury that has made him almost entirely unavailable since December. Lock Holmes last started for the team in February.

Morahan switches to full-back while Piers O'Conor partners Fricker on the wing. Prop Jake Woolmore returns to the front row and Sam Jeffries lines up alongside Luatua.

Winger Ollie Thorley makes his first Premiership start for Gloucester since their match with Sale in March, while Charlie Chapman comes in at half-back for only his fifth Premiership start this season.

Andrew Davidson features among the replacements in the only change to Gloucester's matchday 23.

Bristol: Morahan, Fricker, O'Conor, Frisch, Leiua, Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (c), Jeffries, Harding.

Replacements: Kerr, Benz-Salomon, Armstrong, Joyce, D. Thomas, Randall, Bedlow, Bates.

Gloucester: Carreras, Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Hastings, Chapman; Rapava-Ruskin, Socino, Balmain, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (c), Ackermann.

Replacements: Singleton, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Davidson, Morgan, Meehan, Twelvetrees, Seabrook.

Referee: Ian Tempest