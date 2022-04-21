Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Johnny McNicholl is a doubt for the remaining three games of the regular season

URC: Dragons v Scarlets Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 23 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales; the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand

Scarlets are facing an injury crisis ahead of Saturday's derby at Dragons.

Head coach Dwayne Peel says Wales wing Johnny McNicholl "will be out for a while" after injuring his knee against Cardiff.

His fellow Wales back Liam Williams is also a doubt after picking up a knock in last weekend's home loss to Dragons.

Wales prop Wyn Jones has undergone knee surgery, while fly-half Sam Costelow and back-row Blade Thomas picked up head knocks last weekend.

They are going through return-to-play protocols and will not be available this weekend.

Back-row Carywn Tuipulotu is also missing after picking up an injury against Cardiff, but lock Sam Lousi is fit having been a late withdrawal from the first Dragons game.

Wales hooker Ryan Elias also returns having recovered from a head knock.

With Scarlets looking to secure a play-off position in the United Rugby Championship, Peel admits the injuries are a "blow" to top-eight hopes.

"Blade, Johnny and Wyn are all quality players, but we have got players who have stepped up," he said.

"Circumstances have dictated that we have blooded a lot of young boys this year - you think about our front-row boys."

Scarlets travel to Rodney Parade looking for revenge after their 27-38 defeat to Dragons in Llanelli.

"Losing last week certainly made things harder for us," added Peel.

"We're obviously looking at the Welsh shield as well, we want to be the top Welsh team and by doing that it potentially allows us a crack at the play-offs. We can't afford another slip-up."