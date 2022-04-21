Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lowry finished Ulster's European defeat by Toulouse at fly-half after Billy Burns was forced off

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Munster Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 22 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two NI, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 19:15 BST.

Ulster's Michael Lowry will start at fly-half in the province's United Rugby Championship derby against Munster in Belfast on Friday.

With Billy Burns ruled out, Lowry moves from full-back with Stewart Moore coming in at 15.

Munster have named a strong line-up with Joey Carbery starting having starred in last week's win over Exeter.

Peter O'Mahony picked up a knock against the Chiefs so back row Jack O'Donoghue takes over as captain.

Ulster make two changes to their back row as Matty Rea replaces brother Marcus at blindside flanker as Nick Timoney moves to number eight to accommodate Jordi Murphy at openside.

Moore comes in to the side having impressed from full-back in Ulster's thumping win over Cardiff in March, allowing Lowry to take the reins at fly-half with Burns out due to a concussion sustained in the late stages of their Toulouse defeat.

Like Burns, Kieran Treadwell is unavailable having sustained a concussion last week, therefore Sam Carter comes on to the bench.

Munster head coach Johan van Graan has made seven changes from the side that successfully overturned a first leg deficit to book their place in the last eight with a stirring win at Thomond Park.

Simon Zebo also sustained a minor injury in the win and is replaced by Shane Daly on the left wing, with Craig Casey taking over at scrum-half.

As for Ulster, whose seven-point home loss to Toulouse saw their European campaign end in agonising fashion, their attentions are now solely focused on the URC and a top four finish that would secure a home quarter-final.

They currently sit second, three points above Munster in fourth with three regular season games remaining.

Ulster: Moore; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, McIlroy; Lowry, Cooney; Warwick, Herring, Moore; O'Connor, Henderson (capt), Matty Rea, Murphy, Timoney.

Replacements: Roberts, O'Sullivan, Milasinovich, Carter, Reidy, Doak, Madigan, Moxham.

Munster: Haley; Earls, Farrell, de Allende, Daly; Carbery, Casey; Loughman, Barron, Archer, Kleyn, Ahern; O'Donoghue (capt), Hodnett, Kendellen.

Replacements: Buckley, J Wycherley, Ryan, Jenkins, F Wycherley, Murray, Healy, Cloete.

