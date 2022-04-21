Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Botha has made 74 Ospreys appearances, scoring one try

Tight-head prop Tom Botha has signed a two-year contract extension to remain at Ospreys until 2024.

The 31-year-old joined the Welsh region in 2018 having played for Cheetahs in his native South Africa and France.

"I know I have improved as a player but you can always do more and improve to be a better player," said Botha.

"Having a player like Tomas Francis, a senior Wales international, has been great and kept me on my toes and pushed me to get better."

Botha added: "I have been with the Ospreys for four years and I really like where we are going since [head coach] Toby [Booth] arrived here.

"We have really improved as a squad and this is just the start of the programme he has put in place here.

"The Ospreys is now my home from home and the boys have been really good to me."