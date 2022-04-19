Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ioan Cunningham was appointed in autumn 2021 to lead Wales to the New Zealand World Cup

Women's Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 22 April Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on S4C, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and later on demand. Listen live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sounds and via BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website and app.

Ioan Cunningham says he is fully committed to his role as Wales women's head coach after being linked to another job.

Cunningham is contracted to take Wales to the World Cup in October, but there are reports he will leave after to take charge of Wales men's under-20s.

But he insists no conversations have taken place about his future.

"I have spoken to the squad and my 100% commitment is to this group," he said.

"I love working with the players and staff. We are learning, we are getting better all the time and my full attention is with the Wales women team."

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap said the players have been reassured by Cunningham and his management as they prepare to take on France in their latest Six Nations game on Friday.

"Ioan and the management's commitment is absolutely with us at the moment and they are doing a great job," she said.

"We are grateful for the honesty."