Sean Cronin has scored 45 tries in 204 appearances for Leinster

Leinster and Ireland hooker Sean Cronin has announced he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

Cronin, 35, has won 204 caps for Leinster and represented Ireland on 72 occasions.

He won the Champions Cup twice with Leinster as well as a Challenge Cup and six league titles.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to do something I love for a living," he said.

The Limerick native joined Leinster Rugby from Connacht Rugby in 2011 and made his Leinster debut in October of that year against Edinburgh Rugby. He won the first of his Ireland caps against Fiji in November 2009.

"It has been a unique journey for me starting off in Limerick many years ago, traveling to Galway to set my sights on playing professionally and finishing in Dublin where it's been an incredible 11 years of so many great days in blue and green," added Cronin.

"I've been blessed to experience so many of those great days in my career.

"Like any profession you mix the highs with the lows, but it's how I turned those low points around which is something I look back on with great pride and appreciation."