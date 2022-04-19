Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

James Botham in action for Cardiff against Zebre in 2021

Cardiff's home United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Zebre has been rearranged for Friday, 6 May (19:35 BST).

The original game in February was postponed because of severe weather warnings across Wales.

A "very rare" red warning was issued with winds in excess of 90mph predicted due to Storm Eunice.

The game completes Cardiff's URC programme with the regular league season finishing in late May.

Cardiff are currently 14th in the 16-team league with Zebre bottom having lost 13 out of 13 matches this season.