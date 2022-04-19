Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Versatile forward Philip van der Walt has signed a three-year contract extension with Newcastle Falcons.

The 31-year-old South African, who can play lock or back row, has played 32 games since his arrival from then-Super Rugby side Sharks in July 2019.

Van der Walt also has experience in the Top14 with Biarritz, in Japan with Canon Eagles and his native country with Free State Cheetahs.

"I just want to help build on what we've done so far," Van der Walt said.

"Whilst I know there are a lot of improvements needed I'm just excited that I will be part of that process for the club."