Ollie Chessum was sent off in the 64th minute against Clermont-Auvergne

Leicester lock Ollie Chessum has been banned for three weeks for his high tackle in Saturday's European Champions Cup win over Clermont Auvergne.

Chessum, 21, was red carded at the time by referee Andrew Brace and "did not accept the red card decision".

But has now been found guilty of 'tackling in a dangerous manner in contravention of Law 9.13'.

In World Rugby's dangerous tackle sanctions, which start at two-match bans, this offence is at the lower end.

Chessum is free to play again on Monday, 9 May, but if he applies for and completes a World Rugby coaching Intervention, he can return on Monday, 2 May - and would be free to play in Tigers' Champions Cup semi-final at home to Leinster the following Saturday.

He will miss the Tigers' two Premiership games at Harlequins this Saturday and at home to Bristol on 30 April, as well as the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final against London Irish.

As well as seeing video footage of the incident, Chessum was further backed by submissions from his legal representative John Shea, Leicester Tigers general manager Leigh Jones, and European Professional Club Rugby disciplinary officer Liam McTiernan.