Tom Penny: Full-back extends contract with Newcastle Falcons

Tom Penny playing for Newcastle this season
Tom Penny has featured 18 times for Newcastle this season

Full-back Tom Penny has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Premiership club Newcastle Falcons.

Penny, 27, has made 72 appearances for the Falcons after progressing through their academy.

He spent part of the 2019-2020 season at Harlequins but returned to Newcastle last summer.

"I'm really happy to re-sign here, it's my boyhood club and this will be something like my tenth season with the Falcons," Penny said.

"I love the club, I love the boys and it was a very simple call when I was given the opportunity to sign for another two seasons."

