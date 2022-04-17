Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Norton played for Great Britain at the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021

England rugby sevens legend Dan Norton has announced he will retire following the Vancouver Sevens Series.

Norton is the all-time leading try scorer external-link in the sevens series with 358.

The 34-year-old was part of the Great Britain side that won Olympic silver at the 2016 Rio Games and also represented Team GB at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

"I've enjoyed the last 14 years annoying the world and annoying my team-mates. I've loved every minute of it," Norton said.

The Vancouver Seven Series takes place from 16-17 April.

"I think it is time to hang up the boots," Norton said. external-link

"I love all the support we have been given - it is nothing without you guys."

Gloucester-born Norton made his England debut in 2009 and went on to appear for them in 91 competitions.

A former Bristol Bears winger, Norton spent the vast majority of his career in sevens.

He also represented Great Britain when they won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.