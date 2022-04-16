Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Irish side Leinster were the first side to book their place in this season's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final after beating Connacht

Four French teams will compete in the quarter-finals of this season's Heineken Champions Cup, joined by two apiece from England and Ireland, so how does the draw now look?

Sale sealed their place in the last eight with victory over Premiership rivals Bristol Bears, while Leicester overcame French side Clermont Auvergne.

English champions Harlequins were knocked out after losing to Montpellier by a single point on aggregate and 2020 winners Exeter were beaten by Munster.

The Irish province are joined by Leinster, who beat Connacht under the lights on Friday, and defending champions Toulouse, who left it late against Ulster.

La Rochelle will be hoping to go one better than their second place finish last year after beating Bordeaux Begles, while one spot remains with Racing 92 and Stade Francais set to renew their rivalry on Sunday.

Unlike the last 16, the quarter-finals will be played as one tie, with the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage having home advantage.

Champions Cup quarter-final draw

Racing 92/Stade Francais v Sale

Montpellier v La Rochelle

Toulouse v Munster

Leicester v Leinster

All ties are due to be on 6, 7, and 8 May (times tbc).