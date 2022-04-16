Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 15-16 April

Admiral National Championship

Bedwas P - P Trebanos

Cross Keys 0 - 48 Pontypool

Maesteg Quins 23 - 30 Narberth

Neath P - P Glamorgan Wanderers

Tata Steel 31 - 45 Cardiff Met

Ystalyfera P - P Beddau

Ystrad Rhondda 25 - 15 Bargoed

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brynmawr P - P Bedlinog

Senghenydd 28 - 7 Nelson

Division 1 East Central

Mountain Ash 104 - 0 Barry

Ynysybwl 22 - 28 Rhydyfelin

Division 1 North

Bro Ffestiniog 7 - 25 COBRA

Caernarfon P - P Dolgellau

Llandudno P - P Bala

Division 1 West Central

Glynneath 24 - 31 Bonymaen

Kenfig Hill 34 - 14 Tondu

Nantyffyllon 19 - 17 Bridgend Athletic

Division 1 West

Gorseinon 32 - 28 Aberystwyth

Newcastle Emlyn 29 - 20 Llangennech

Division 2 East

Cwmbran P - P Croesyceiliog

Ynysddu 33 - 10 Caerleon

Division 2 East Central

Caerphilly P - P Aberdare

Llantwit Fardre 22 - 45 Abercwmboi

Division 2 North

Mold P - P Welshpool

Division 2 West Central

Heol y Cyw 22 - 10 Aberavon Quins

Maesteg Celtic 14 - 17 Ystradgynlais

Morriston 38 - 21 Bridgend Sports

Porthcawl 29 - 29 Seven Sisters

Resolven P - P Pyle

Division 2 West

Burry Port 12 - 3 Mumbles

Tenby United P - P Fishguard

Division 3 East A

Abertysswg P - P Abercarn

RTB Ebbw Vale 12 - 27 Garndiffaith

Division 3 East Central A

CR Cymry Caerdydd 20 - 22 Cardiff Quins

Division 3 North

Machynlleth 63 - 0 Dinbych II

Division 3 West Central A

Baglan 17 - 23 Abercrave

Cwmafan 32 - 6 Vardre

Cwmgors 3 - 65 Swansea Uplands

Tonmawr 57 - 0 Cwmllynfell

Division 3 West A

Lampeter Town 31 - 24 Aberaeron

St Davids 17 - 17 Llanybydder

Division 3 East B

Blackwood Stars 22 - 31 Whiteheads

Fleur De Lys 26 - 17 Nantyglo

Division 3 East Central B

Llantwit Major 56 - 7 Cefn Coed

Tonyrefail P - P Hirwaun

Division 3 West B

Llangadog 29 - 39 Trimsaran

Tumble 80 - 0 Bynea

Division 3 East C

Hollybush 22 - 24 Bettws

Pontllanfraith 31 - 24 West Mon

Division 3 East Central C

Brackla 6 - 38 Ferndale

Division 3 West Central C

Penybanc P - P Cwmgwrach

Tonna 66 - 6 Fall Bay

Division 3 East D

Trefil 39 - 11 Abersychan

