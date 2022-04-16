Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Munster fly-half Joey Carbery scored 21 points in their victory over Exeter

Heineken Champions Cup last 16 Munster (13) 26 Tries: Carbery, De Allende Cons: Carbery 2 Pens: Carbery 4 Exeter (5) 10 Tries: Maunder, Vermeulen Munster win 34-23 on aggregate

Joey Carbery produced an inspired display as Munster overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Exeter and reach the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Jack Maunder scored the first try for the visitors, who led 13-8 after the first leg, before Carbery crossed to hand Munster the lead.

Jacques Vermeulen powered over after the break but Carbery's boot edged the Irish side in front on aggregate.

Damian de Allende sealed it late on.

The Irish province will play either Ulster or Stade Toulouse in the next round.

Munster recover from shaky start

Munster were 10 points down at one stage of the first leg, and recovered well in Exeter to reduce that deficit to five - but they did not start well on home soil.

Carbery nudged over an early penalty to get them on the board but it was the visitors who scored the first try as Maunder reacted quickly with a tap and go close to the line.

The hosts then lost the experienced Conor Murray for 10 minutes in the sin-bin but recovered well as Carbery handed them the lead once again.

The fly-half spotted Harry Williams in the Exeter line and had too much speed to evade the prop and score his side's first try.

Exeter threatened a fightback after the break as Vermeulen smashed through a couple of red shirts from close range but the boot of Carbery kept the Irish side out of touch.

As Carbery kept adding to the scoreboard, man of the match Peter O'Mahony got stuck in with the less glamorous work. The Ireland flanker made several key tackles and was a constant thorn in Exeter's side at the breakdown.

Neither Carbery nor O'Mahony had been available for the first leg - but both made crucial contributions here.

Indeed, with eight minutes left, fly-half Carbery has scored all of Munster's second-leg points.

But South Africa international De Allende applied the finishing touch when he latched on to Simon Zebo's pass close to the touchline.

Exeter, whose 2020 Champions Cup triumph took place behind closed doors because of Covid lockdown, will rue not putting the contest to bed in front of their raucous home support in the south west of England last weekend.

Line-ups

Munster: Haley; Earls, Farrell, De Allende; Zebo; Carbery, Murray; Wycherley, Scannell, Ryan; Kleyn, Wycherley; O'Mahony (capt), Hodnett, O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Barron, Loughman, Archer, Jenkins, Ahern, Casey, Healy, Kendellen.

Exeter: Hogg; Woodburn, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty; Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams; Gray, Skinner; Ewers, Kirsten, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Innard, Keast, Schickerling, Capstick, Grondona, Maunder, Gilbert-Hendrickson, Hodge.