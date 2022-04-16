Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Heineken Champions Cup last 16: Harlequins v Montpellier Harlequins (28) 33 Tries: Jones, Dombrandt, Marchant, Lynagh 2 Cons: Smith 4 Montpellier (17) 20 Tries: Reilhac, Tisseron Cons: Foursans 2 Pens: Foursans, Pollard Montpellier win 60-59 on aggregate

Marcus Smith missed a late conversion as Harlequins were knocked out of the Heineken Champions Cup by Montpellier, losing by a single point on aggregate.

The English champions, who were beaten 40-26 in France, raced into an early lead through Huw Jones.

Alex Dombrandt, Joe Marchant and Louis Lynagh also crossed in the first half.

Yvan Reilhac and Julien Tisseron scored for Montpellier and Smith failed to convert Lynagh's second try as Quins bowed out despite a 33-20 win.

