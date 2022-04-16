Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Glenn Moore replaced Greg Smith in 2015 as head coach of the Black Ferns

New Zealand women's head coach Glenn Moore has resigned after allegations against him prompted a team culture review.

Hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate had alleged in a social media post that critical comments from Moore resulted in a mental breakdown.

"I did not agree with the allegations she made, and they were misleading," Moore said in a resignation statement.

He became the Black Ferns boss in 2015, helping them win the 2017 World Cup.

New Zealand rugby chief executive Mark Robinson had previously backed Moore to continue in his role for October's World Cup.

However, Robinson issued an apology to elite players earlier this week, after the review said the governing body had failed to support the women's high performance programme sufficiently.

"All focus needs to be on maximising performance," Moore said in his statement.

"I feel it is in the best interests of the team that I step down."