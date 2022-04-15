Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland wing James Lowe scored a hat-trick for Leinster

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Connacht Leinster (28) 56 Tries: Gibson-Park, Henshaw 2, Furlong, Lowe 4 Cons: Sexton 6, Byrne 2 Connacht (3) 20 Tries: O'Halloran, Arnold, Papali'i Con: Carty Pen: Carty

Leinster cruised into the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a 56-20 victory over Connacht at the Aviva Stadium.

James Lowe scored four tries and Robbie Henshaw crossed twice as the hosts ran out emphatic winners.

Connacht's tries came in the second half through Tiernan O'Halloran, Sam Arnold and Abraham Papali'i.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong also scored for Leo Cullen's side, who will face Leicester or Clermont in the last eight.

Leinster took a five-point lead into the second leg after last week's 26-21 win in Galway, but it was Connacht who got off to the ideal start when Jack Carty knocked over an early penalty after just two minutes.

Shortly after Carty had the opportunity to edge Connacht ahead in the tie but pulled a relatively straightforward attempt wide.

Leinster dominance

Despite Connacht's strong start it was Leinster who scored the first try of the game on 11 minutes.

Quick hands allowed Henshaw to release a rampaging Josh Murphy down the wing. The lock then popped the ball back on the inside to Lowe who sent Gibson-Park in untouched, with Johnny Sexton adding the extras.

The four-time European champions had their second try of the game only eight minutes later when Henshaw managed to power his way through former teammate Bundee Aki.

The third try of the game came from close range as Furlong burrowed his way over on 28 minutes, arriving after great link play between both Josh Van der Flier and Lowe.

Robbie Henshaw (right) crossed twice for Leinster, who will face Leicester or Clermont in the last eight

Things got worse for Connacht five minutes before half-time when Aki was shown a yellow card for a head-on-head tackle with Sexton - and the resulting play saw Lowe wriggle his way over following soft hands from Sexton.

Leinster picked up where they left off upon the resumption when Henshaw finished off for his second following good work from Jimmy O'Brien.

Connacht did manage to respond on 46 minutes as Carty put full back O'Halloran over for their first try of the game.

Three minutes later a yellow card to Connacht replacement Jack Aungier subsequently resulted in Connacht playing with 13 men for six minutes with Finlay Bealham already off because of a head injury.

Leinster punished their inter-provincial rivals as Garry Ringrose broke through on 55 minutes and his long pass put in Lowe for another try.

Restored to their full complement, Connacht replied through a well-taken try by replacement Arnold on 62 minutes, but Leinster were relentless, with Lowe adding two further tries either side of Papali'i's score as Leinster issued an ominous statement of intent.

Leinster: Keenan; J O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Molony, Murphy, Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, E Byrne, Ala'alatoa, Toner, Ruddock, McGrath, R Byrne, Frawley.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Porch, Farrell, Aki, Hansen; Carty (capt), Blade; Burke, Heffernan, Bealham, Thornbury, Fifita, Prendergast, Oliver, Butler.

Replacements: Murphy, Buckley, Aungier, Dowling, Papali'i, Marmion, Arnold, Fitzgerald.