Nigel Walker was appointed as Welsh Rugby Union performance director in 2021

Welsh Rugby Union performance director Nigel Walker insists the success of the women's game in Wales is a long-term project.

Wales won their opening two Six Nations games against Ireland and Scotland before a heavy defeat at Kingsholm by England in the third round of fixtures.

Ioan Cunningham's side finish with home games against France and Italy.

"We are delighted with the progress we have made in a short period of time," said Walker.

The former Wales wing and Olympic hurdler says the establishment of a long-term pathway programme is crucial to future success.

"We are on a journey, we have turned things around but are not going to get near optimum level for a few years," said Walker.

"We are in for the long haul and people need to understand that. It's great to win a few games today and tomorrow and we are in the business of that.

"But the most important thing for me is to put in place a programme which is sustainable and guarantees a certain supply of quality players to the national team.

"That's what it is about."

Wales Under-18s defeated Ireland, Scotland and Italy in the Women's Six Nations Festival.

"I have been in Edinburgh watching our under-18s who had about five or six training sessions but won all three games," added Walker.

"We are going to establishing an under-20s squad over the next few months, that's the top end of the pathway.

"I have appointed John Alder as head of player development and he will straddle the male and female game.

"The important things is from the age of seven or eight, when a boy or girl picks up a ball, there is a seamless pathway through to the senior team.

"There is a plan and I am hoping we will reap those rewards in the next three to five years."

Walker has implemented the first professional contracts for the women's game with 12 being given full-time deals and a dozen more having part-time retainer contracts.

Walker says the question of whether further contracts will be given out is "constantly under review".

"We want the women's team to be successful," he added.

"Clearly, if we had 35 full-time contracts, and you selected the right people you'd probably have a better chance, but there are other considerations as well."