Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Evans (right) missed the climax of Harlequins' Premiership-winning season after breaking his leg in April 2021

Heineken Champions Cup last 16: Harlequins v Montpellier Date: Saturday 16 April Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Venue: The Stoop Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online Montpellier lead 40-26 after first leg

Will Evans comes in for Tom Lawday at openside flanker as Harlequins attempt to overhaul a 14-point deficit to French high-fliers Montpellier and make the Champions Cup last eight.

Evans has played just twice, appearing in last month's Premiership Rugby Cup defeats by London Irish and Sale, since breaking his leg in April 2021.

Andre Esterhuizen and Joe Marchant form a strong centre pairing in the backs.

English number eight Zach Mercer drops to the bench for Montpellier.

The 24-year-old scored two tries and was named man of the match in his team's 40-26 victory last weekend.

Springbok Handre Pollard comes into the visiting team, but at inside centre rather than his usual fly-half role. France international Guilhem Guirado is back at hooker.

If Harlequins can complete their comeback at the Stoop, they will face more French opposition in the quarter-finals with either last year's runners-up La Rochelle or Bordeaux-Begles lying in wait.

La Rochelle lead 31-13 on aggregate before their home leg and are favourites to progress.

What they say

Harlequins scrum coach Adam Jones: "I think if you look back at our results over the last 18 months or so it's clear to see that it's never over.

"The first-half performance wasn't good enough, but to be only fourteen points down overall with the score being 34-0 after 50 minutes is not too bad.

"Montpellier probably felt they needed more of a 21-point lead so I'm sure they'll be a bit frustrated, but we know they are still going to be tough opponents back at the Stoop."

Match stats

Montpellier have averaged 182 successful tackles per game in the Champions Cup this season; no other team has made more than 150 per game. Harlequins are the only team to average fewer than 100 successful tackles per game this season (99), although they have recorded the most possession of any team in 2021-22 (55%).

Harlequins' Louis Lynagh made 203 metres from nine carries last weekend against Montpellier. His average of 22.6m per carry was the best rate of any player to make more than five carries in a game this season.

Line-ups

Harlequins: Jones; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Symons, Tizard, Hammond, Evans, Dombrandt (capt.)

Replacements: Gray, Kerrod, Louw, Jurevicius, Wallace, Gjaltema, Edwards, David

Montpellier: Tisseron; Ngandebe, Reilhac, Pollard, Lucas; Foursans, Eymeri; Nariashvili, Guirado, Thomas, Verhaeghe, Willemse, Ouedraogo, Camara, Becognee.

Replacements: Maurouard, Rodgers, Lamositele, Mercer, Doan, Doumayrou, Bouthier, Chalureau