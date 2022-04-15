Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sam Simmonds, left, will miss the return fixture with Munster at Thomond Park

Heineken Champions Cup: Munster v Exeter Chiefs Date: Saturday, 16 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Thomond Park Coverage: Live text and report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland back row Peter O'Mahony will captain Munster in Saturday's European Champions Cup second leg with Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park.

O'Mahony returns along with Joey Carbery, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan and Simon Zebo.

Exeter hold a slender 13-8 advantage following the a tense first leg at Sandy Park.

The Chiefs will be without England and Lions number eight Sam Simmonds in the only change from the first leg.

Head coach Johann van Graan, who will be replaced by Graham Rowntree at the end of the season, has the luxury of calling four Ireland internationals into his Munster side, who will look to overturn a five-point deficit on home soil.

O'Mahony returns following a hamstring injury while fly-half Carbery and winger Zebo were unavailable due to a knee injury and illness respectively.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Zebo on either flank. Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell continue their centre partnership with Conor Murray and Carbery in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room. It's the first time the Wycherley brothers start together in Europe.

O'Mahony, John Hodnett and Jack O'Donoghue complete the starting XV as a positional switch sees O'Donoghue move to no.8.

Meanwhile Exeter will be without their key number eight Simmonds, who was the 2019-20 European Player of the Year, and is the current leading try scorer in the 2021-22 Champions Cup.

Jannes Kirsten comes into the starting side at openside flanker with Jacques Vermeulen moving to number eight. Billy Keast, Santiago Grondona and Tom Gilbert-Hendrickson are restored to the bench.

Munster: Haley; Earls, Farrell, de Allende; Zebo; Carbery, Murray; Wycherley, Scannell, Ryan; Kleyn, Wycherley; O'Mahony (capt), Hodnett, O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Barron, Loughman, Archer, Jenkins, Ahern, Casey, Healy, Kendellen.

Exeter Chiefs: Hogg; Woodburn, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty; Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams; Gray, Skinner; Ewers, Kirsten, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Innard, Keast, Schickerling, Capstick, Grondona, Maunder, Gilbert-Hendrickson, Hodge.