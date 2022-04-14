Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester Tigers centre Guy Porter has been banned for three games for a head-high tackle on Clermont Auvergne back-rower Fritz Lee in their European Champions Cup victory on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was initially handed a mid-range six-game ban at the independent disciplinary hearing.

However, his prior record, mitigation and concern shown for the opponent saw the suspension reduced to three weeks.

Porter's red card in the game was also upheld, having been appealed.

The player has the option of attending a World Rugby coaching programme, which would result in a further reduction and the opportunity to return to action from Monday, 25 April.