Scrum-half Rhodri Williams joined Dragons from Bristol in 2018

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams has signed a new contract to remain with Dragons.

The Welsh region has not disclosed the length of the deal agreed with the 28-year-old, capped three times by Wales.

The former Llandovery and Scarlets player joined Dragons from Bristol Bears in 2018 and has gone on to make 74 appearances, scoring 13 tries.

"We're very pleased that Rhodri has agreed new terms and will remain with us," Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said.

"There is going to be change here and we must identify those players we want to stay and be part of what we are building. Rhodri is very much a part of that.

"Rhodri is a great person, a senior player who has captained the team and who you want to build the squad around. We're excited to see his impact in the coming seasons."

Williams made his Wales debut against Tonga in November 2013 and last played for his country against Scotland in the 2014 Six Nations, although he was called up to the squad for the recent 2022 campaign.

He also represented the Barbarians against England in 2018 and again in 2019, scoring a second-half try as a replacement.