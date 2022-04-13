Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Neither Kelleher or Porter have played since sustaining injuries during Ireland's Six Nations campaign

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Connacht Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Friday, 15 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Front rows Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher will return for Leinster as they aim to see off Connacht in the second leg of their last-16 Heineken Champions Cup tie in Dublin.

Jamison Gibson-Park starts after his citing case was dismissed on Wednesday.

Connacht make just one change to their side with Caolin Blade replacing Kieran Marmion at scrum-half.

Having claimed a five-point win a week ago, Leinster hold the advantage going in to the second leg.

Injuries sustained by prop Porter (ankle) and hooker Kelleher (shoulder) during Ireland's Six Nations campaign saw the pair miss the conclusion of the tournament, but their returns are a timely and significant boost for Leinster.

The four-time European champions led for the majority of Friday's contest at the Sportsground but could not pull away from a dogged Connacht, who came back into the game when the visitors were reduced to 14 men following Gibson-Park's yellow card.

The scrum-half was cleared to play in the second leg after the independent disciplinary committee ruled his high tackle on Marmion - for which he was cited - did not warrant a red card.

He replaces Luke McGrath at scrum-half, where he will start alongside captain Johnny Sexton.

Seeking to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup for the first time, Connacht make two changes to their bench with prop Denis Buckley and hooker Jonny Murphy drafted in to the 23.

If Connacht were to claim a five-point win to bring the scores level on aggregate, extra time will be played. If the teams still cannot be split on the scoreboard, then the winner will be determined by the number of tries scored in the contest. Finally if they remain level, a place-kick competition will be the tie-breaker.

Leinster: Keenan; J O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt.), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Molony, Murphy, Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, E Byrne, Ala'alatoa, Toner, Ruddock, McGrath, R Byrne, Frawley.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Porch, Farrell, Aki, Hansen; Carty (capt.), Blade; Burke, Heffernan, Bealham, Thornbury, Fifita, Prendergast, Oliver, Butler.

Replacements: Murphy, Buckley, Aungier, Dowling, Papali'i, Marmion, Arnold, Fitzgerald.