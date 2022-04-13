Rowland Phillips: Ex-Wales women coach takes over at Merthyr
Former Wales women's coach Rowland Phillips has taken over as coach at Welsh Premiership club Merthyr.
He succeeds fellow former Wales back-row forward Dale McIntosh at the Wern.
Phillips' stint in charge of Wales women ended in March 2020 and he takes over at the Ironmen as they lie fifth in the 2021-22 table.
In a social media post Merthyr said they were "delighted" at dual-code international Phillips' appointment.
Before becoming coach of Wales' senior women's team in 2016, Phillips had coached Neath, now-defunct Italian side Aironi, London Welsh and Wales Under-18s,