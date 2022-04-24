Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Callum Sirker's try helped Cornish Pirates lead 15-12 at half time

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle says his side did not deserve to win their Championship Cup second leg against Doncaster.

The Pirates lost 32-20 at the Mennaye to lose 56-46 on aggregate.

The Pirates will be able to play on as they have one of the two best losing records from the opening round.

"That side was capable of winning this game, without a shadow of a doubt," said Cattle after making 10 changes to his side.

"But the performance level wasn't high enough and Doncaster deserved the spoils."

But Cattle did admit that he was using the competition as preparation for next season, with the Pirates having finished third in the league this campaign.

"We have to make those changes just due to the amount of game time other lads have had.

"So we are looking ahead and we need to see what these boys have got.

"With the cup being stuck on the end of the season it was a bit of a strange dynamic, but it was an opportunity for some of our lads to show what they've got."