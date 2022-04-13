Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Michael Lowry scored two tries in Ireland's win over Italy in February

Ulster full-back Michael Lowry is staying with the Irish province until at least 2025 after signing a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who scored two tries on his Ireland debut against Italy in the Six Nations in February, has enjoyed an outstanding season.

Meanwhile Ulster defence coach Jared Payne is to take up a similar role with Clermont Auvergne next season.

The 36-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the French Top 14 side.

The move will see Payne reunited with former Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes, who took over as Clermont boss in 2021.

Payne's impending departure from Ulster had been known since January.

The Irish province recently confirmed that their former centre Jonny Bell would take up the position of defence coach with Ulster from next season.

Jared Payne will join up with ex-Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes at Clermont Auvergne

'I want to be part of something special'

Lowry is third Ulster player to pen a three-year contract this week following new deals for Robert Baloucoune and Stewart Moore.

"I'm delighted to extend my time with Ulster," said Lowry.

"I'm excited to see what we can achieve in the next few seasons, and I definitely want to be a part of something special with this group."

Lowry, who has been nominated for the 2022 European Player of the Year, has recently racked-up points for Ulster in both the Champions Cup and United Rugby Championship.

He has repeatedly been named among the top players across the two competitions, including for metres made and defenders beaten.

"Mike has played a fundamental part in our squad, developing over the last number of years into a Test level 15," said Ulster coach Dan McFarland.

"This progression has not been a surprise, it comes from his in-built determination and toughness, a standout desire to constantly develop and stardust that not many players possess.

"He has had a phenomenal season, and I know Mike will be at the forefront of whatever this group of players achieves going forward."