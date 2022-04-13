Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

George Turner featured in all five of Scotland's Six Nations matches this year

"Dynamic and physical" Scotland hooker George Turner has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors.

The 29-year-old featured in all five of Scotland's Six Nations matches this year, taking his cap haul to 24.

Turner, who has scored 13 tries in 71 Glasgow games since joining in 2017, had been linked with a move to Bristol Bears, but has pledged his future to Danny Wilson's side.

"George has really hit his stride in the last year," said head coach Wilson.

"He's been outstanding for both us and Scotland.

"He's a dynamic and physical attacker and equally, in defence, he puts his body on the line and provides plenty of big collisions."

Turner follows fellow Scotland internationals Oli Kebble and Jamie Bhatti in committing to Glasgow.

Warriors are third in the United Rugby Championship and face Newcastle Falcons on Friday night for a place in the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals.