A wrist injury means Don Armand's last Exeter game is likely to be the loss at Worcester last month

Exeter forward Don Armand is to retire at the end of the season after nine years at Sandy Park.

The 33-year-old, who won two England caps, scored 37 tries in 193 Chiefs games to help the club reach the past six Premiership finals and win the 2020 European Champions Cup.

He will focus on business interests and spending time with his family.

"I've had a while to think about it because it wasn't an easy decision," Armand told the club website.

"Having done that, I know this is the right thing for me and my family. Bringing to an end a lifetime of rugby, it does fill me with sadness, but equally I go away with so many happy memories."

Zimbabwe-born Armand moved to Exeter in 2013 from South African Super Rugby side Stormers.

He established himself as one of the leading loose forwards in the Premiership as Exeter made their first end-of-season final in 2016, and started Exeter's first four visits to Twickenham - captaining them in the 2018 final defeat by Saracens, having helped them win their first title 12 months earlier.

Armand failed to become a regular in Eddie Jones' England side despite impressing in the Premiership

But he failed to break into the reckoning with England - his two caps were both as a replacement - once against Argentina during a tour in 2017, and against Ireland in the Six Nations the year after.

"There's no doubt playing the game has made me a way better person than if I went down another route in life," added Armand, who is unlikely to play again this season after suffering a wrist injury.

"I've had so many valuable life lessons, all of which have an influence on you as a person, and it's those lessons I will use for the next chapter in my life."