Jamison Gibson-Park scores a Champions Cup try for Leinster against Bath earlier this season

Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is available to play in Friday's Champions Cup game against Connacht after his citing case was dismissed.

The Ireland international was cited for an alleged dangerous tackle on Connacht's Kieran Marmion in the first leg of the European tie last Friday.

Gibson-Park was yellow-carded at the time but was subsequently cited.

However, the independent Disciplinary Committee found his action "did not warrant a red card".

"The citing complaint was therefore dismissed and Gibson-Park is free to play," said the EPCR.

Gibson-Park was cited for a high tackle on Marmion in Leinster's 26-21 victory in the Irish derby at the Sportsground.

The winners of the last-16 tie will take on Leicester Tigers or Clermont Auvergne in the quarter-finals.