Italy are currently eighth in the women's world rankings

Twenty-five women from the Italian women's national team are to be awarded annual part-time contracts by the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR).

It is investing 350,000 euros to help the team prepare for the World Cup in New Zealand from 8 October-12 November.

Italy captain Manuela Furlan said the new agreement was "the best possible legacy" to leave behind.

"Leaving the jersey in a better place than where it was found is the desire and goal of any player," she said. external-link

"This agreement marks a first important turning point for the future of our national women's team."

Italy have lost all three of their Women's Six Nations matches so far this season, including a 74-0 defeat by England.

Of the 25 players to be granted deals, 17 will be "contracted" while eight come under "scholarships".

The new contracts allow players to train from 80 to 130 days a year with the national team.

The FIR's Francesca Gallina said: "We are happy to be able to facilitate athletes in reconciling their personal, academic or professional life with their life as athletes.

"This agreement also constitutes a platform for the future, for the evolution of the movement and for future international players."