Last updated on .

Prop Wyn Jones has won 43 caps for Wales and was a 2021 British and Irish Lions Test player in South Africa

Scarlets and Wales duo Wyn Jones and Johnny McNicholl will miss the United Rugby Championship derby double against Dragons.

Prop Jones and full-back McNicholl picked up knee injuries in the 49-14 win against Cardiff.

The pair will be absent for the league match at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday, 16 April and the return fixture at Rodney Parade seven days later.

Scarlets and Wales will wait on scans to learn the severity of the injuries.

When asked whether Jones and McNicholl will be series enough concerns for Wales' three-Test summer tour of South Africa in July, Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel replied: "Yes, potentially.

"It's time with these things, it's very new at the minute with the injuries so I can't really comment properly how long they are going to be out until I know more.

"We will just have to see how that pans out and I am sure the next week will be key for them with these injuries.

"They will not be available for the next couple of weeks, I don't think.

"They have both had scans and we will see what is needed to be done on the back of that. That is going through the medical process at the minute."

Johnny McNicholl has played 10 internationals for Wales

Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny, Justin Tipuric and Scott Williams are already set to miss the summer tour against the Springboks, while Josh Adams, Ross Moriarty and Willis Halaholo are injury concerns.

Scarlets and Wales hooker Ryan Elias is doubtful for the first Dragons match after suffering a clash of heads with team-mate Jac Price against Cardiff.

Both players left the field in the first half, with lock Price suffering a nasty cut that required about 30 stitches but he should be in contention to face Dragons.

Scarlets number eight Carwyn Tuipulotu will also be missing against Dragons, but back-row internationals Blade Thomson and Tomas Lezana are back in training after missing the Cardiff win because of Covid-19.