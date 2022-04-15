Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Flanker Josh Navidi last played for Cardiff against Glasgow in March 2022

European Challenge Cup Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 17 April Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Full match commentary on BBC Radio Wales and live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

England duo Maro Itoje and Max Malins return for Saracens' European Challenge Cup last-16 clash at home to Cardiff on Sunday.

Wales international scrum-half Aled Davies is also back to partner captain Owen Farrell at half-back.

Josh Navidi returns to lead Cardiff from openside flanker having missed two defeats against Scarlets.

James Botham and Shane Lewis-Hughes are also back as Dai Young makes 11 changes to his Cardiff side.

Malins starts on the left wing for Saracens with Sean Maitland on the right, while Billy and Manu Vunipola are included on a powerful home bench.

Cardiff club captain Josh Turnbull and fellow back-row Ellis Jenkins miss out with injury, as does hooker Kirby Myhill.

Tomos Williams and Rhys Priestland start together at half-back for the first time since October, while Hallam Amos and Aled Summerhill are recalled in the back three.

What they say

Saracens flanker Andy Christie: "Cardiff are a strong side who have a lot of big names in their team. I'm excited for it, I've never played against them but hopefully we're on it like we were last week.

"We're looking for a consistent performance for 80 minutes, and whenever there is a trophy on the line it goes without saying that you want to win."

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young: "It's a great opportunity to go somewhere, put our hand up and show we're not as bad as some people suggest at the minute.

"Some of our home performances have certainly outweighed our away ones and you need to ask why that is. That's something we're working on but it's a fantastic place to go and put that record straight.

"We know we'll need to be at our best. They're one of the best teams in Europe with quality across the board."

Match facts

Saracens have lost only three of their 31 home games in the Challenge Cup.

Saracens have won 14 of their last 17 games in the Challenge Cup, with those 14 victories coming by an average margin of 25 points.

Cardiff have lost seven of their last nine away games against Premiership opposition in the Challenge Cup - but they managed to score more than 20 points in seven of those nine games.

56% (5/9) of Cardiff's tries in European competition this season have come in the opening 20 minutes of their matches. No other side has scored more than 40% of their tries in the same period in 2021-22.

Saracens have averaged the most carries per game in the Challenge Cup this season (131) and averaged the most carry metres per game in the process (822); Saracens also rank top for both possession (57%) and territory (66%) this season.

Line-ups

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Morris, Taylor, Malins; Farrell (c), Davies; Barrington, Pifeleti, Carey, Itoje, Swinson, Christie, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: Lewis, Mawi, Wainwright, McFarland, B Vunipola, Van Zyl, M Vunipola, Segun.

Cardiff: Amos; Lane, Smith, Llewellyn, Summerhill; Priestland, Tomos Williams; Domachowski, Belcher, Lewis, Davies, Thornton, Lewis-Hughes, Navidi (c), Botham.

Replacements: Dacey, Carre, Davies-King, Teddy Williams, Boyde, L Williams, Evans, Morgan.

Match officials

Referee: Pierre Brousset

Assistant referees: Luc Ramos & Flavien Hourquet

TMO: Eric Gauzins