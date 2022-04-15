Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lewis Ludlow was rested for Gloucester's Pool B win against Dragons last weekend

European Challenge Cup Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 16 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Full match commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Radio Northampton and live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Gloucester captain Lewis Ludlow is one of 10 players to be recalled for their European Challenge Cup last-16 tie.

Santiago Socino is among those who keep their place after his hat-trick in the win at Dragons, which was a dead rubber as Gloucester had already qualified.

Northampton centre Matt Proctor comes in as their only change from the victory over Bristol a fortnight ago.

Chris Boyd's side have won five consecutive games, with their last defeat coming at Gloucester in March.

Unlike the Champions Cup knockout games, which are played over two legs, the Challenge Cup ties are one-off matches.

Gloucester: Carreras; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Hastings, Chapman; Rapava-Ruskin, Socino, Balmain, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements: Singleton, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Craig, Morgan, Meehan, Twelvetrees, Seabrook.

Northampton: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, S Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Hobbs-Awoyemi, Carey, Coles, Harrison, James, Francis, Nansen.

Referee: Sam Grove-White.