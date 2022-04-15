Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Spencer won the last of his four caps for England against South Africa in the 2019 World Cup final

European Challenge Cup Venue: DAM Health Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Full match commentary on BBC Radio Bristol and live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

England scrum-half Ben Spencer makes his 50th appearance for Bath in their last-16 tie in the European Challenge Cup against Pool C winners Edinburgh.

Semesa Rokoduguni starts on the wing and Wales' Taulupe Faletau returns at number eight in the only changes from the Premiership defeat at Exeter.

Centres Mark Bennett and James Lang are among five Scotland internationals back for Edinburgh.

Argentina wing Emiliano Boffelli also starts at DAM Health Stadium.

Boffelli comes in for the injured Darcy Graham, while Ben Muncaster is fit again and starts at blindside flanker.

Fijian tighthead prop Lee-Roy Atalifo is in the front row as Edinburgh make eight changes to the side that thrashed Pau 54-5 in the last round to clinch home advantage against Bath.

Joining Bennett and Lang in the Edinburgh XV are fly-half Blair Kinghorn, scrum-half Ben Vellacott and back row Hamish Watson.

Former Saracens scrum-half Spencer is made vice-captain for the match with Rokoduguni - a late withdrawal against the Chiefs - able to take his place with Joe Cokanasiga and Tom de Glanville completing the back three.

The return of Faletau sees him play his first game in the competition this season and completes an all-international back row with Scotland's Josh Bayliss and England's Sam Underhill.

Saturday's game is the first between the two sides in the Challenge Cup following five meetings in the Champions Cup, with Bath having won four of those and Edinburgh victorious in last encounter in December 2009.

Edinburgh: Immelman, Moyano, Bennett, Lang, Boffelli; Kinghorn, Vellacott; Schoeman, McInally, Atalifo, Sykes, Gilchrist, Muncaster, Watson, Bradbury

Replacements: McBurney, Courtney, Williams, Young, Boyle, Pyrgos, van der Walt, Hutchison

Bath: De Glanville, Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, Cokanasiga; Bailey, B Spencer; Morozov, Dunn, Stuart, W Spencer, Ewels (capt), Bayliss, Underhill, Faletau

Replacements: Du Toit, Cordwell, Rae, Williams, Richards, Simpson, Cipriani, Butt

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (France)