Lyon currently stand seventh in the French Top 14 having won 11 of their 22 league games this season

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade de Gerland Date: Friday, 15 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Worcester take on French Top 14 side Lyon at the Stade de Gerland aiming for the European Challenge Cup last eight for the first time in three years.

Warriors make three changes, with Justin Clegg at lock, wing Tom Howe recalled in place of Duhan van der Merwe, and Harri Doel in at full-back.

Doel make his first start in three months in place of Noah Heward.

Heward took a 'bang to the head' in the heavy home league defeat by Newcastle Falcons a fortnight ago.

Scotland and Lions loose-head prop Rory Sutherland will be making his first European appearance for Warriors and flanker Sam Lewis is back on the bench after two months out with a dead leg injury.

But Warriors are crucially without their other Scotland and Lions man Van der Merwe and England centre Ollie Lawrence, while Jamie Shillcock has a 'grumbling ankle', which boss Steve Diamond described as being "chronic at the minute", while also thinking that "it doesn't need surgery".

Warriors, second bottom in the Premiership, face a Lyon side who currently stand seventh in the French Top 14, having won 11 of their 22 league games this season.

Lyon have an almost all-international backline including former Wasps and All Blacks fly-half Lima Sopoaga, along with Fiji winger Josua Tuisova, three-times capped France centre Pierre-Louis Barassi, once-capped All Blacks centre Charlie Ngatai and eight-times capped scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud.

Lyon: Laporte; Tuisova, Barassi, Ngatai, Dumortier; Sopoaga, Couilloud; Rey, Marchand, Bamba, Lambey, Taofifenua, Cretin, Fainga'a, Taufua (capt).

Replacements: Charcosset, Devisme, Kodela, Mayanavanua, Sobela Pélissié, Veredamu, Berdeu.

Worcester: Doel; Howe, O Morris, Beck, Hearle; Smith, Simpson; Sutherland, Annett, Judge, Clegg, G Kitchener, Batley, Hill (capt), Vailanu.

Replacements: Miller, Waller, McCallum, Lewis, Forsythe, Chudley, Searle, Atkinson.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy)