Graham Rowntree is promoted to head coach after joining Munster in 2019

Graham Rowntree will replace the departing Johann van Graan as Munster head coach in July.

The former England prop, who is currently forwards coach with the Irish province, is promoted to the top post on a two-year deal.

"I am hugely honoured to be taking over the role of head coach for a club of this calibre," said the 50-year-old.

"It is one that means so much to me and my family. I get to work with an incredible group of staff and players."

Van Graan is moving to become head coach at Bath while assistant Stephen Larkham and defence coach JP Ferreira are also leaving at the end of the season.

Rowntree joined Munster in October 2019 on completion of his Rugby World Cup coaching duties with Georgia.

He has also held coaching roles with the British and Irish Lions, England, Harlequins and Leicester Tigers.

Rowntree added: "We share a common goal each day in striving for success for this club. I've talked about our fantastic supporters before and again at the weekend we stepped off the bus to a huge red welcome in Exeter. Who doesn't want to be part of that, that's special!

"I believe we have the established structures in place with the resources and facilities to match and that it will be a smooth transition for the coaching ticket we assemble in ensuring continued development and success for this club.

"Before then I have a role to complete this season and working closely with Johann, Steve, and JP is the immediate focus and priority for now.

"I have made my thoughts about this club widely known throughout my time so far, and for me and my family it really has been an easy decision, a non-decision if truth be told. We've put down roots here and have no desire to move anywhere else."