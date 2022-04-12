Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England played in front of a record crowd at Kingsholm on Saturday and it is important to celebrate that, but I also recognise there is still a long way to go.

I have been playing for England for five years and even during that period I can remember a time when people did not even know there was a Women's Six Nations.

So to have played in front of 14,689 fans in Gloucester is obviously a huge shift, but I am ambitious.

England Rugby's aim is to sell out Twickenham - 82,000 seats - for a women's game by 2025.

The next step on that journey is our Six Nations game against Ireland at Leicester's Welford Road on 24 April, where we could sell up to 23,000 tickets.

We have sold around 13,000 tickets so far and what I would say to fans is that we are at a time in women's rugby where just by attending a match you can be a part of history.

I believe we can break the record again at Welford Road, for sure.

To sell out a stadium is what brings the atmosphere for us as players and makes us feel special.

When you get a full stadium, there are not a lot of words that describe it. It's fantastic to be part of this journey and to keep challenging people to want more.

'She had a dream!'

I made my England debut in 2017 but I only scored my first international try against Italy a couple of weeks ago.

Then, against Wales, I made it two tries in two weeks.

At breakfast on the morning of the Wales game, I told the girls about a dream I had had the night before.

In the dream, I scored a try in space like a back would and put the ball down one-handed.

I did not quite manage to do the one-handed part because Wales wing Jazz Joyce was coming towards me and I did not want to mess the chance up, but I did score in space.

Poppy Cleall, who had been at breakfast with me that morning, was on the bench and as soon as I ran in the try she was shouting to everyone, 'She had a dream! Her dream's come true!'

But nobody else on the bench was on our breakfast table that morning so they had no idea what she was talking about.

If I play against Ireland, another try would be nice because three tries in three weeks sounds like a good number.

After that, I guess I'll hold off for another five years.

'The most intense training I have ever done'

With three bonus-point wins, 31 tries scored and two conceded, it has been a good start to the Women's Six Nations for England as we chase a fourth title in a row.

The World Cup is on the horizon too, beginning in October, and I think this is the most intense training I have ever done in an international campaign.

It almost feels like we are playing a miniature game during the week, then another on the weekend.

It was the same in the summer too - a small part of me died in each session. It was like nothing I've ever experienced before.

We have a fallow weekend coming up in the Six Nations - but that does not mean rest.

After a couple of days at home, this week is going to be harder than previous ones because we have got more chance to recover after.

We want to be the team that just plays and plays. That's what we pride ourselves on.

Shaunagh Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Becky Grey.