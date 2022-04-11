Connor Collett: Newcastle Falcons back-row forward signs one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Flanker Connor Collett has extended his stay at Newcastle Falcons until the end of the 2022-23 Premiership season.
Collett, 26, has been with the Falcons since the 2018-19 season after joining from New Zealand provincial side North Harbour, where he spent four years.
The English back-rower, who attended Stamford School, has scored one try in nine games this season.
"I get on really with the boys, I love the city, I love the club and the atmosphere," Collett said.
Director of rugby Dean Richards added: "Connor is an outstanding talent with a great attitude, and we look forward to having him with us for another season."