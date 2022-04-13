Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gareth Davies has played 67 internationals for Wales

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies has signed a new contract to stay at Scarlets.

Davies has scored 55 tries in 213 Scarlets appearances since making his debut in 2008.

The 31-year-old also toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions last summer.

"It was an easy decision to sign a new contract here, I have always been extremely proud to wear the Scarlets jersey," said Davies.

"It means a huge amount to me and my family, I first joined the Scarlets academy when I was 17.

"Winning the Pro12 title with the Scarlets a few years ago is up there as one of my career highlights and as a group we want to be challenging for silverware and the best in Europe again.

"We have four big games left and hopefully we can get into the URC (United Rugby Championship) play-offs and secure Champions Cup rugby again for next season."

The length of the new contract has not been disclosed.

Davies has been battling with fellow Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy and Dane Blacker for the Scarlets scrum-half spot.

He says he has been inspired by the arrival of another former Wales scrum-half, Dwayne Peel, as head coach.

"Since Dwayne has arrived I've loved every minute of it," added Davies.

"As a youngster he was someone that I admired as a player growing up.

"It is a great place to come into work every day, we feel we are really building something with Dwayne and the other coaches.

"As you've seen from some of our most recent games there's a good crop of youngsters coming through, which is great for us as a squad."

Davies becomes the latest contract renewal to be announced by the Scarlets, following Sam Lousi, Scott Williams, Rhys Patchell, Johnny McNicholl, Ryan Conbeer and Sam Costelow.

"You can see by his recent performances what playing for the Scarlets means for Gareth," added Peel.

"He is from the region and is passionate about driving this side forwards over the next few years.

"He possesses that X-factor that can change a game and he has shown that at the highest level.

"He is also one of the most experienced players in the squad, a player who sets high standards and something the young nines we have coming through can aspire to."