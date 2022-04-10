Robbie Smith is tackled during last month's cup game against Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints have boosted their forward options by signing Newcastle Falcons hooker Robbie Smith and Doncaster Knights back row Sam Graham.

The pair will arrive at the East Midlands club in time for the 2022-23 Premiership season.

Smith, 23, has made 10 appearances for Newcastle and scored twice against Saints in last month's Premiership Rugby Cup meeting between the sides.

Graham, 24, joined Championship club Doncaster from Bristol Bears in 2020.

A former professional chef, he was named club captain by the Knights for this season, but is keen to test himself again in the top flight of the English game.

"Everything has felt right ever since I first started talking to Saints about a potential move, and it's really exciting for me now to be joining a top Premiership side," he said.

"I don't want to come to Saints and let the opportunity pass me by. I want the coaches to push me to be better, and that's the vibe I am getting from them already."

Smith represented Scotland up to under-20 level and, before joining Newcastle, spent the 2019-20 season with Northampton's partner club, Bedford Blues.

"Sam is one of the most powerful ball-carriers and tacklers in the Championship. He's very athletic but what impressed me most was his ambition and his journey; he has worked so hard to forge a career for himself in rugby," said defence coach Phil Dowson, who will take over as director of rugby following the current campaign.

"I spoke to Mike Rayer at Bedford Blues about Robbie, and he was very complimentary about his attitude. He's a really good set-piece forward, and around the park he has the potential to be really effective as well in both defence and attack."