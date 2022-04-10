Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Liam Williams rejoined Scarlets from Saracens in February 2020

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel says it is important to departing full-back Liam Williams to finish his time with the region playing well.

Williams scored two tries in a United Rugby Championship win against his future team, Cardiff, on Saturday.

The 31-year-old was making just his seventh appearance since rejoining Scarlets from Saracens two years ago.

"It's important for him to finish his Scarlets career in the manner he's always played in," said Peel.

"He's a tough cookie, got great skills, and what people will remember is, yes he's a fantastic player, but he's got edge about him.

"I want to see that edge and he showed it [against Cardiff]."

Williams' second spell in Llanelli has been hampered by injuries, international rugby involvement and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In contrast, Williams scored 21 tries in 31 appearances while at Saracens and was an integral part of the side which won Premiership and European titles in 2018-19.

Williams has four more opportunities to make his mark for Scarlets - three of which are against Welsh regions - and there could be further games if they reach the URC play-offs.

Victory over Cardiff was a third successive bonus-point win for Scarlets and completed a double over their Welsh rivals.

That run of wins has lifted Peel's side to ninth in the table, with the top eight qualifying for the endof-season play-offs.