Three-time European champions Saracens are in the Challenge Cup after returning to the English top flight

Saracens will host Cardiff in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup.

The draw was confirmed after the final round of pool games on Saturday.

Scotland's two sides both face English opposition with Edinburgh - who topped Pool C - hosting the Premiership's bottom side Bath who drop down from the Champions Cup.

Glasgow Warriors have a short journey south to Newcastle after the Falcons overcame Zebre to finish second in their pool.

The only all-Premiership tie sees Gloucester host Northampton while Worcester, Wasps and London Irish will all take on French opposition.

The last 16 ties will be played next weekend with the quarter-finals over the first weekend in May and the semi-finals a week later.

The final at Marseille's Stade Velodrome will be on Friday, 27 May.

European Challenge Cup last 16 draw:

Lyon v Worcester Warriors

Toulon v Benetton

Edinburgh v Bath

Gloucester v Northampton Saints

Saracens v Cardiff

Biarritz Olympique v Wasps

London Irish v Castres

Newcastle Falcons v Glasgow Warriors