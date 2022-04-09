Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eoghan Clarke scored five tries for Jersey Reds

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon says his players must keep their focus after their impressive 57-14 Championship Cup first round first leg win over London Scottish.

Jersey ran in nine tries, including five in the first half for Eoghan Clarke, two for Ryan Olowofela and one each for Antonio Harris and Dan Barnes.

It gives the islanders a 43-point lead going into the second leg in two weeks.

"It's about maintaining our momentum," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've got to make sure we keep working hard and the players keep focused in training and maintain those training standards so it transfers onto the pitch like you saw today.

"It's good to feel relaxed through the back end of that game, knowing that it's won, but this group will go away and look at ways to get better."