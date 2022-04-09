Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 9-10 April, 2022

Indigo Group Premiership

Aberavon 28 - 29 Llandovery

Ebbw Vale 16 - 28 Carmarthen Quins

RGC 40 - 10 Pontypridd

Swansea 20 - 27 Cardiff

Admiral National Championship

Beddau P - P Tata Steel

Cardiff Met 21 - 29 Neath

Glamorgan Wanderers 20 - 29 Maesteg Quins

Narberth P - P Cross Keys

Pontypool 37 - 3 Bedwas

Trebanos 18 - 10 Ystalyfera

WRU Championship Plate

Trebanos 18 - 10 Ystalyfera

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brecon 35 - 34 Dowlais

Newbridge 29 - 25 Brynmawr

Pontypool United 32 - 39 Penallta

Risca 9 - 29 Nelson

Senghenydd 18 - 36 Bedlinog

Division 1 East Central

Barry 7 - 26 Rhydyfelin

Cambrian Welfare 40 - 11 Ynysybwl

Mountain Ash 39 - 13 St Peters

Porth Harlequins 22 - 24 Treorchy

Division 1 North

Caernarfon P - P Bro Ffestiniog

COBRA 47 - 6 Dolgellau

Llandudno 45 - 0 Pwllheli

Division 1 West Central

Ammanford 48 - 19 Nantyffyllon

Bridgend Athletic 12 - 26 Tondu

Brynamman P - P Skewen

Dunvant 31 - 31 Waunarlwydd

Division 1 West

Aberystwyth P - P Llangennech

Felinfoel 21 - 21 Llanelli Wanderers

Gowerton 14 - 43 Yr Hendy

Newcastle Emlyn P - P Whitland

Division 2 East

Abergavenny 10 - 31 Talywain

Blackwood 7 - 33 Ynysddu

Caerleon 31 - 25 Croesyceiliog

Newport HSOB 29 - 17 Pill Harriers

Division 2 East Central

Abercwmboi P - P Taffs Well

Abercynon 31 - 39 Treharris

Cilfynydd 17 - 18 Llanishen

Llantwit Fardre 5 - 48 Cowbridge

Division 2 North

Rhyl & District 33 - 0 Abergele

Welshpool 14 - 53 Nant Conwy II

Wrexham 36 - 28 Mold

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 24 - 3 Bridgend Sports

Heol y Cyw 12 - 25 Morriston

Seven Sisters 13 - 26 Builth Wells

Ystradgynlais P - P Pencoed

Division 2 West

Carmarthen Athletic 33 - 18 Tycroes

Fishguard 31 - 5 Loughor

Kidwelly 38 - 10 Milford Haven

Pontyberem 16 - 35 Pontarddulais

Division 3 East A

Garndiffaith 29 - 27 Machen

Llanhilleth 8 - 57 Abertillery B G

Rhymney 17 - 20 Usk

RTB Ebbw Vale 18 - 15 Abercarn

Tredegar Ironsides 10 - 37 Abertysswg

Division 3 East Central A

Cardiff Quins P - P Fairwater

Old Illtydians P - P Pentyrch

Penygraig P - P Llanharan

Tylorstown 28 - 56 Penarth

Division 3 North

Holyhead P - P Dinbych II

Machynlleth P - P Mold II

Menai Bridge 20 - 24 Rhosllanerchrugog

Division 3 West Central A

Abercrave P - P Vardre

Baglan P - P Aberavon Green Stars

Bryncoch 59 - 14 Cwmllynfell

Taibach 0 - 28 Swansea Uplands

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 43 - 0 St Davids

Cardigan 69 - 5 Tregaron

Llangwm 5 - 42 Neyland

St Clears 52 - 19 Pembroke Dock Quins

Division 3 East B

Bedwellty 35 - 15 Hafodyrynys

Nantyglo P - P Blackwood Stars

New Panteg 19 - 53 St Julians HSOB

Whiteheads 47 - 20 Fleur De Lys

Division 3 East Central B

Caerau Ely 53 - 27 Llantwit Major

Cefn Coed 17 - 16 Tonyrefail

Hirwaun P - P Treherbert

Llandaff North 21 - 12 Old Penarthians

Ynysowen 22 - 29 Wattstown

Division 3 West Central B

Bryncethin P - P Penlan

Crynant 3 - 29 Cefn Cribwr

Glyncorrwg P - P Alltwen

Maesteg 32 - 10 Pontrhydyfen

Division 3 West B

Betws 12 - 14 Llangadog

Cefneithin 20 - 22 Amman United

New Dock Stars 32 - 38 Furnace United

Tumble 37 - 0 Trimsaran

Division 3 East C

Brynithel 10 - 50 Beaufort

Crumlin 36 - 17 Pontllanfraith

West Mon 12 - 26 Hollybush

Division 3 East Central C

Llandrindod Wells - Brackla

Division 3 West Central C

Pantyffynnon 20 - 62 Pontardawe

Penybanc 26 - 17 Cwmtwrch

Rhigos 29 - 14 Pontycymmer

South Gower 29 - 0 Fall Bay

Division 3 East D

Forgeside 17 - 15 Tredegar

Admiral Women's National Leagues

Division 3

Pembroke 42 - 7 Blaina

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured