Despite struggles in the line-out Ulster's pack performed well against a formidable Toulouse side

Ulster captain Iain Henderson has warned his side against complacency after they secured a brilliant 26-20 away win against defending European champions Toulouse.

The province are in pole position to reach the last eight of the Champions Cup going in to next Saturday's second leg in Belfast.

"The pressure's on us now," Henderson reflected.

"One slip-up early in the game you're 7-0 down and that's all out the window.

"We've got to make sure that right from the start of next week we're fully focused on what we need to do."

Juan Cruz Mallia's 10th minute red card provided Ulster with a fantastic opportunity against the five-time champions in their own back yard, and the province duly delivered with Robert Baloucoune's hat-trick leading them to a famous win.

Despite their numerical advantage Ulster far from had everything their own way with Toulouse asking questions of their defence right to the final whistle.

"Toulouse obviously went down to 14 men but it almost felt at times that they had gained an extra two from the crowd. The crowd were amazing," Henderson said.

"We know from games gone by that can really galvanise a team when they go down to 14 but I think we stuck to our gameplan and did what we had to do.

"We're maybe frustrated to let one or two of those tries in but you know what, to come over here and get the win and be able to go back home with a six-point advantage for the second leg is massive for us."

Ulster players fighting for 'common cause'

Romain Ntamack's converted 80th minute try brought Toulouse to within six, and the hosts threatened to pinch an unlikely win when Thomas Ramos tore through the centre of Ulster's defence and into Ulster territory but the visitors regrouped to see the win out.

"You could see the work-rate of the guys working back," Henderson said.

"Nathan Doak working back and making a cover tackle, really putting them to the sword towards the end and that's the epitome of what this team's really about: covering each others backs in the dying minutes of games.

"Maybe in seasons gone past we might have been guilty of not doing that but the guys feel like we have a good common cause that we're all fighting for."