Women's Six Nations: England beat Wales 58-5 in front of record crowd at Kingsholm

By Becky GreyBBC Sport at Kingsholm

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Women's Six Nations: England v Wales
England: (19) 58
Tries: Davies 2, Ward, Breach 2, Bern, Matthews, Brown, Scarratt, Hunter Cons: Harrison 4
Wales: (0) 5
Try: Jones

England thrashed a brave but ultimately out-gunned Wales to claim another Women's Six Nations bonus-point win in front of a record crowd at Kingsholm.

Wales at first put up a stern challenge but, after Abby Dow went off with what looked like a World Cup-threatening injury, Lark Davies opened the scoring.

Wales' Kelsey Jones went over in the second half, but England were clinical as ever as they racked up 10 tries.

The crowd of 14,689 is a record for an England ticketed home game.

It surpasses the previous mark of 13,253, set at the Twickenham Stoop for the 2010 World Cup final.

The victory in front of a jubilant Kingsholm crowd was England's 21st win in a row and they remain at the top of the Six Nations table as they chase a fourth successive title.

Wales are third in the table after two opening wins but it is the fifth game in a row England have scored more than 50 points against them.

England eventually escape Welsh stranglehold

With England three years further along the path of professionalism than Wales - who recently awarded 12 full-time contracts for the first time - few would dare to predict a Welsh win in Gloucester.

But the visitors stifled their opposition in the first half as England squandered attacking line-outs and were repeatedly beaten at the breakdown.

The Welsh intensity was reflected in a tackle by number eight Sioned Harries - making her first Wales start since 2019 - on Marlie Packer as the England flanker was slammed to the floor.

Rather than repeating the slick offloads that helped them rack up 21 tries in their opening two games, England seemed determined to make use of their kicking game.

It did not initially pay dividends as Wales full-back Kayleigh Powell ran back at the white wall and sliced past Jess Breach and through Packer towards England's 22.

Then the Kingsholm crowd was quieted as full-back Dow - one of England's standout performers in recent years - went down in an awkward tackle and was taken off on a stretcher before being driven to hospital after receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch.

It looked like a leg injury potentially serious enough to keep her out of October's World Cup - a devastating blow for Dow and England.

Perhaps galvanised by a desire to perform for their team-mate and friend, once play eventually restarted England immediately hauled a maul over the tryline for Davies' opening score.

Having taken no longer than eight minutes to score in their opening two games, that it took 16 to get over is testament to Wales' defensive efforts.

With Wales still challenging at the breakdown, England managed to cross again as Abbie Ward dived over from short range.

Eventually England made use of their backs too and after a series of swift offloads Jess Breach stepped round Powell to score.

England's clinical edge shines through

Although the visitors showed dogged determination, the scoreline suggests they will require more investment from the Welsh Rugby Union if they are to reach England's heights.

England's clinical edge came out in all its sharpness after the break as Davies went over in another maul and Sarah Bern repeatedly bulldozed her way over the gainline.

Bern and her fellow forwards soon dragged in enough defenders to make space for Breach to walk in for a second on the right.

The England machine trundled on as Bern once more emulated a wing to run round defenders and across the tryline before a yellow card for Wales' Natalia John spelled further danger.

The Red Roses forwards again confused themselves for backs as a bullet pass found Abbie Ward and the lock's offload sent Alex Matthews speeding over to score.

Wales eventually made it over too - no small achievement given England had only conceded one try in their first two games - as Jones broke free from a maul to score.

As has become a trademark for England this Six Nations, the tries poured in during the final 10 minutes.

Replacement prop Shaunagh Brown went over, then Emily Scarratt and finally captain Sarah Hunter bounced through the middle of the breakdown to bring their try tally into double figures.

Player of the match - Abbie Ward

Abbie Ward runs through Wales tackles
As well as scoring a try, England lock Abbie Ward gave Alex Matthews an excellent offload for her score

Line-ups

Wales: Powell; Neumann, Jones, Lake, Joyce; Wilkins, Lewis; Pyrs, Phillips, Rose, Tuipulotu, Crabb, Lillicrap (capt), Butchers, Harries.

Replacements: Jones, Hope, Hale, Callender, Lewis, Bevan, Snowsill, John.

England: Dow; Breach, Scarratt, Rowland, McKenna; Harrison, L Packer; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, Cleall, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Powell, Muir, Brown, Galligan, Fleetwood, Hunt, Reed, Kildunne.

Comments

Join the conversation

91 comments

  • Comment posted by ExLufty, today at 19:58

    Great win but we need to do more work on conversions - 6 dropped today

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 19:55

    Maybe Wales would have done better if they concentrated on playing Rugby rather than the dirty nasty stuff they were trying more akin to a lower league 3rd team.

    No6 and 8 could be decent players if they dropped the failed attempts to wind up the England players.

    Hope Dow is not too badly hurt, great to have ES back, world's best player and it shows.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 19:51

    I wonder how many people would attend if the ticket price was the same as England Men vs Wales Men ?

  • Comment posted by Dave s, today at 19:50

    Obviously shows that if you go fully professional in any sport gives you a better chance of success. However, with that comes the expectation to deliver trophies whether it's with football, rugby etc.

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 19:48

    Another game ruined by over excited commentary and refusal to critisise poor play by paid players. Other than that a good England performance against a commited opposition for the first 50 minutes.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:53

      SD replied:
      Commentary was fine, I think they found it tough to talk when injury delay was so long but overall fine.
      Monye hopeless as usual, interviewed Briony Cleall and got name wrong. I mean that's a basic for an interview surely.

      Anyway, excellent England win 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 19:46

    What a truly awful team Wales are. OK I know they’re all amateurs - but this was still a disgraceful performance. They should be excluded from the six nations until they get their act together. Pathetic.

    • Reply posted by appleeden, today at 19:50

      appleeden replied:
      Then Italy should be excluded from the mens 6nations.

      Teams need time to develop. England have been a professional side for a long time and the divide showed today. Wales will get there.

  • Comment posted by harold, today at 19:44

    …english women do make good rugby players!

    • Reply posted by fredor, today at 19:50

      fredor replied:
      ….oh!..they were women!!??….oh dear god!👹

  • Comment posted by beware, today at 19:43

    Did England win didn’t get that from the report more about poor wales should have

  • Comment posted by Ilford82, today at 19:41

    Wales were competitive until Dow was injured - after which it was totally one sided . Hope she's ok - looked bad . As one previous poster said, you could hear her screaming. Good on the BBC for ordering the cameras to pan away to give the poor young woman some privacy- although I think the commentary team struggled with having to ad lib a bit with no rugby action to report

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 19:44

      Its only a game replied:
      They did their best (just think back to the Eriksen situation ) They struggled to talk too .

  • Comment posted by ipsa scientia potestas est, today at 19:39

    "England thrashed a brave but ultimately out-gunned Wales.."

    Brave?

    • Reply posted by HorseCourse, today at 19:43

      HorseCourse replied:
      The Telegraph are referring to them as an 'obdurate Wales', if that helps?

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 19:38

    The England kicker needs a bit more strength in her kicking . Other than that - England are going to be real contenders in Rugby and football too . Happy days 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆

  • Comment posted by geddy, today at 19:37

    Been playing and watching men's rugby since 1970 and am a relative newcomer to the women's game and have to say that I really enjoyed todays match, fast paced, flowing rugby, great handling, and played with a smile on their faces, the way rugby should be played, these players are a credit to the game.

  • Comment posted by Henry Higginbotham they them, today at 19:36

    The BBC ditched the Melrose 7's for this - a terrible shame for rugby fans - but congratulations to the winner of this match (whoever it was) nonetheless.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:47

      SD replied:
      So you didn't watch it but felt need to comment.

      Shame as it was a great match, England in second half really played well and scored some fantastic tries.
      You missed a treat 😀

  • Comment posted by adrian perry, today at 19:36

    Can we be told how Abby Dow is doing ?

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 19:32

    No contest.

  • Comment posted by Jules, today at 19:26

    We’ll done ladies, fab!

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 19:25

    G8 game . Fantastic happy atmosphere at the ground. Wales were on the ascendancy when the Eng player Abby Dow sustained a bad injury . Best wishes to her and a successful recovery .

  • Comment posted by juansheet, today at 19:21

    Here's an idea....if yer don't like womens rugby,don't watch it!Why waste valuable time doing something you clearly don't like doing you strange people..the rest of us will just enjoy it.

    • Reply posted by Dave1963, today at 19:25

      Dave1963 replied:
      Bang on the money! I would rather watch women's rugby than any football match.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 19:19

    Lovely fluent rugby to watch, but we need more levelling up with the teams for more of a contest.

