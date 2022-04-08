Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lark Davies will start at hooker for the third time this Six Nations on Saturday

Women's Six Nations - England v Wales Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

England hooker Lark Davies says the Red Roses want to leave a "special legacy" as they seek to extend their winning run against Wales on Saturday.

Simon Middleton's side have won their last 20 Tests - a run dating back to a defeat by New Zealand in July 2019.

They are looking to better their own record of 23 wins in a row set between 1992 and 1997.

"The winning run is unbelievable and we don't want to take a backwards step," Davies said.

"I don't see it as a burden at all. If anything it's a challenge because we want to leave behind a special legacy of the team that we are.

"We want to inspire younger generations. We want people to watch the rugby we're playing and talk about the Red Roses.

"We want to be a team that's remembered not just for the results, but for the people that we are too."

'Confused' Welsh relatives to support Davies

England are top of the Six Nations table after two rounds as they chase down a fourth title in a row before travelling to New Zealand for the World Cup in October.

Like the Red Roses, Wales - buoyed by 12 full-time contracts awarded in January - have won their opening two games with a bonus point.

But another England victory is expected in Gloucester given they have scored more than 50 points in each of their past four matches against Wales and have not been beaten by them since 2015.

More than 12,000 tickets have already been sold and the game could yet break the attendance record of 13,253 for a ticketed England home game.

Davies' family have contributed healthily to ticket sales, with the 27-year-old Loughborough forward having to remind some where their loyalties lie.

"My mum's side are all Welsh and then my dad's family go back to being Welsh too," she said.

"But a lot of our family members will definitely be supporting England because that's where their allegiances lie!

"My 92-year-old granny lives in Wales too. She gets a bit confused sometimes in terms of what team I'm playing for so I have to remind her - 'I'm definitely English granny!'

"They will all definitely be supporting us on Saturday."