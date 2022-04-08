Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v France Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 10 April Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on the BBC Scotland channel, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Chloe Rollie and Louise McMillan start for Scotland as head coach Bryan Easson makes two changes for their Six Nations match against France.

Exeter Chiefs full-back Rollie replaces the injured Shona Campbell.

Meanwhile, Hillhead Jordanhill's McMillan into the second row comes off the bench with Emma Wassell also absent through injury.

"Louise McMillan is a fantastic player who fully deserves her spot in the starting line-up," Easson said.

Scotland, who started their campaign with a heavy defeat by England, squandered a 19-7 lead to lose 24-19 to Wales last time out.

"We've had a good review this week following last Saturday's result against Wales and we've taken a lot of learnings on-board," he said. "I think we performed well for the first 50 minutes and created a lot of chances while demonstrating a strong defensive effort at the same time.

"We've spoken this week about being a lot more clinical and working a little bit harder off-the-ball to make sure those running lines are more detailed for the match this weekend."

France, who have enjoyed commanding wins over Italy and Ireland to top the table along with the English and Welsh, have made nine changes.

Assia Khalfaoui earns her first Test start in the front row alongside the returning Annaëlle Deshaye, while Celine Ferer starts in the second row.

Jessy Tremouliere starts at fly-half after coming off the bench in the last two games.

It is an all-new midfield pairing of Chloe Jacquet and Marine Menager, who makes her first appearance of the Championship, while Marie-Aurelie Castel returns on the wing.

There are also two new faces on the bench as Safi N'Diaye and Morgane Peyronnet make their first appearances of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Sale Sharks fly-half Sarah Law could make her 50th Scotland appearance if called upon from the bench.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie (Exeter Chiefs), Rhona Lloyd (Les Lioness du Stade Bordelaise), Emma Orr (Biggar), Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks), Megan Gaffney (Loughborough Lightning), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning); Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Lana Skeldon (Worcester Warriors), Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Sarah Bonar (Harlequins), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Evie Gallagher (Stirling County), Jade Konkel (Harlequins).

Replacements: Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Molly Wright (Sale Sharks), Katie Dougan (Gloucester Hartpury), Lyndsay O'Donnell (Worcester Warriors), Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks), Caity Mattinson (Worcester Warriors), Sarah Law (Sale Sharks), Meryl Smith (Edinburgh University).

France: Emilie Boulard, Marie-Aurelie Castel, Marine Menager, Chloe Jacquet, Melissande Llorens, Jessy Tremouliere, Laure Sansus, Annaelle Deshaye, Laure Touye, Assia Khalfaoui, Celine Ferer, Madoussou Fall, Julie Annery, Gaelle Hermet, Emeline Gros.

Replacements: Celia Domain, Coco Lindelauf, Clara Joyeux, Safi N'Diaye, Romane Menager, Alexandra Chambon, Morgane Peyronnet, Gabrielle Vernier.